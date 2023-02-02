Lots of cars and great racinf expected for the World Series of asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway

ATTENTION IN THE PITS: Due to the outstanding amount of pre-entries for this year’s World Series, we will expanding our pit area out into the front parking lot area (outside turn 2), so we have enough space for everyone. We will also have to use the compound area (out back behind the turn 4 grandstand) for a few classes as well. We will do our best to get you parked where you want to be, but please know we cant park over 200 cars in the same spot. We look forward to an amazing 9 nights of racing and we appreciate your patience! We will see you all next week!

This year during the World Series we are happy to announce that we will allow lawn chair seating down in the turn 1 area of the race track ! So if you would like to have that option for seating bring your chairs and you can set up in the designated area on a first come first serve basis during all 9 nights! We will see you all next week!