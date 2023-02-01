Some news for the Southern Sprint Car Series and introduction of the clean Sweep Award
Exciting news for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series
The BG Products Southern Sprint Car series is proud to announce a new sponsor for the Clean Sweep award for the 2023 season.
United Speedworld will be the title sponsor for the 2023 Clean Sweep Powered by United Speedworld. If a driver wins his/her heat race and comes back and wins the A-Main they will be award $100.00 from United Speedworld. This will be a progressive award if no one completes the Clean Sweep Powered by United Speedworld the award will increase making the next events award $200.00 and so on until a driver does the Clean Sweep.
United Speedworld is a top performance engine builder and supplies engines for some top teams on both dirt and asphalt. United Speedworld is also the defending series champion engine builder as Kirk Morgan Motorsports and driver Davey Hamilton Jr run the Todd Schmidt built engines.
We would like to thank Megan and Thomas Meyer along with Todd Schmidt and the staff at United Speedworld for their support in the 2023 season.
Joining us for the 2023 season Racecar Engineering has come on board as a new contingency/heat race sponsor.
Racecar Engineering has expanded their inventory to include Sprint Car parts for the 2023 season. Along with a full line of Sprint Car parts, Racecar Engineering will also be the official fuel supplier of the BG Products Southern Sprint Car series, suppling Sunoco Race Fuel thru our long time sponsor and supporter Southern Race Fuel and Rick Williams.
We would like to thank Steve Dorer and his staff at Racecar Engineering for the support in the 2023 season. RCE will be suppling gift cards for the 2023 season, decals will be provided to each team.