Winter Storm Warnings Issued for Florida for the next 7 days !!!! Figure 8 Style

That’s Right Start Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway Florida will be under a Winter Storm Warning, figure 8 Style. As the Winter Storm Series of World Champion Figure 8 drivers invade Florida along with local Florida drivers for three huge races in 7 days at three different tracks.

They Will Race Auburndale Speedway, Citrus County Speedway and Freedom Factory in a 7 day period and race for World Championship figure 8 points.

Who’s ready for all the excitement and the fearless drivers as the cross the X in some breath taking action. See you all at the Race tracks.