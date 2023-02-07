View Larger Image Dodge Carlbert named Sunshine State Racing Driver of the month for January With three wins in two classes, Dodge Carlbert is our January driver of the month. Congratulations Dodge, well done. Tweet By Robert Howell|2023-02-07T18:59:33-05:00February 7th, 2023|Front Page News, Racing News|Comments Off on Dodge Carlbert named Sunshine State Racing Driver of the month for January Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditWhatsappGoogle+TumblrPinterestVkEmail