As we end 2022 we have had a very successful and fun but challenging year here at Sunshine State Racing . We have introduced more merchandise and promoted a lot of great racing as well as covered some of the best racing in the Country right here in Florida.

In the next few weeks we will have 2023 Partnership packets ready for anyone who wants to join in this venture with us.

But as we close out 2022 we want to be sure and thank Our Sponsors and Partners Who have helped this year be a great one for us, with out them what we do is not possible. Please support those who support racing.

Gary McFall and Backhaul McFall trucking

Ronnie Bacelo and Signsfast, LLC for all the great work on our stickers and Merchandise

Amy Lee with K1 race gear

All of our tracks and Series we work with and partner with to bring you all the great coverage.

To all the fans that support us all year day in and day out. Thank You and we love you.