Net Saturday is going to be an awesome night of racing at New Smyrna Speedway. Make Your Plans Now

2023 Red Eye Entries (as of 12/30/2023) Super Late Model 50 9 Brad May. Oviedo FL 18 Casey Roderick, Lawrenceville GA 22 Robert Jonas. New Port Richie FL 27 Bobby Good. Lake Mary FL 70 Gavin Graham. Polk City FL

Pro Late Model 50 1 Logan Misuraca. Sanford FL 1 Toni Breidinger. Mooresville NC 9 Brad May. Oviedo FL 24 Dalton Smith. Palm Coast FL 41 Jeffrey White. Eustis FL 69 Michael Good. St Cloud MN 77 Ruben Caceres. Daytona Beach FL 81 Katie Hettinger. Dryden MI 84 Steve Redditt. Orlando FL 88 TJ DeCaire. Land O Lakes FL 00 Jimmy Renfro Jr. Candia NH

Mod Mini 50 8 Dylan Reynolds. Lady Lake FL 8 Jamie Dixson. Palm Bay FL 17 Brad Blanton. Tavares FL 21 Todd Latour. Orlando FL 22 John DeGeorge. Titusville FL 32 Tony DeGeorge. Keller TX 71 Randy Anderson. Wildwood FL 78 David Russell. Melbourne FL 95 Ernie Winton. Eustis FL 09 Todd Haught. Eustis FL 112 Sean Bass. Port Orange FL E-Mod 5 Jon Compagnone. Orange City FL 7 Ken Copley. DeLeon Springs FL 16 David LeBeau. Daytona Beach FL 17 Curtis Robinson. St. Augustine FL 41 Jeffrey White. Eustis FL 52 Hank Baker Sr. Oak Hill FL 67 Greg Dame. Deltona FL 75 Dylan LeBeau. Daytona Beach FL 90 Hank Sanders. New Smyrna FL 93 Blaise Hetznecker. Holly Hill FL T3 Walt Obrinskie Jr. Albion MI 112 Jarrett Korpi. Osteen Fl Super Stock 7x Scott Riggleman. Manchester NJ 15 Tyler Prenesti. Key Largo FL 17 Brian Millar. Longwood FL 18 Justin Spears. New Smyrna FL 26 Brandon Johnson. Orange Park FL 56 Bobby Holley. Osteen FL 80 Ronny Roop. Bartow FL 99 Paul Koci. Astor FL 04 Doug Samion. Christmas FL 93 Bruce Gayton. Orlando FL 07 Jim Pokrant. Cantonment FL

602 Mod 5 Pat Wall. Cream Ridge NJ 16 Ethan Durocher. Canterbury CT 19 Curt Hatton. Enterprise FL 24 Eric Lane. Howell NJ 72 Bud McIntyre. New Smyrna Beach FL 09 Christopher Hatton Jr. Ormond Beach, FL 09 Christopher Hatton Sr. Deland, FL

Bomber A 7 Aaron Foye. Cocoa FL 12F Caleb Jones. Deltona FL 12 Justin Phillips. Keystone Heights FL 13 Chris Sevigny. Daytona Beach FL 14 Brandon Monroe. Orlando FL 20 Tony Collinsworth. Calverton NY 27 CJ Creech. Orange City FL 55 Jim Snyder. Edgewater FL 70 Charles Friddle. Cocoa FL 71 Bruce Gayton. Orlando FL 77 Daniel Bromley. Jacksonville FL 80 James Partlow. Debary FL 111 Yuniel Diaz. Deltona FL

Bomber B 4 Jerry Lewis Lithia FL 6 Tony Bromley. Jacksonville FL 33 Noah Partlow. Sanford FL 44 Shane Sutorus. Orlando FL 58 Ben Seay. Deland FL 66 Rick Gaither. Edgewater FL 72 Bob Seay. Port Orange FL 74 Leroy Racer. Palm Bay FL 77 Daniel Bromley. Jacksonville FL 93 John Gross. Melbourne FL 95 Kacee Lewis. Lithia FL K9 Chuck Rush. Sanford FL