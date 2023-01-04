106!! That is the number of pre registered drivers we have lined up for the Freedom Factory SRL Sportsman Series coming up THIS Friday and Saturday. If that doesn’t get you fired up, check your pulse! In person tickets can be purchased online now or at the gate. Full schedule can be found down below and on the ticketing site as well. We can’t wait for a great night of racing featuring Sportsmans, Pure Stocks, and Crown Vics. SRL Sportsman Race Series is ready to rock this place! Streaming details can be found in the link below.
In Person Tickets : https://thefoat.com/45944
Watch Via PPV Here : https://www.cleetusmcfarland.com/pages/cleetervision
Friday January 6th Practice Schedule:
Gate Opens 2PM
Practice 6PM – 10PM
Facility Secured 11PM
Saturday January 7th Raceday Schedule:
All Gates & Registration Open 12PM
Drivers/Crew Chief meeting (must be on time) at Series Trailer 2PM
Practice 3PM – 5PM
Crown Vic 3PM-3:30PM, 5PM-5:15PM
Pure Stock 3:30PM-4PM, 5:15PM-5:30PM
SRL Sportsman 4PM-5PM
Parade Lap 6PM
SRL Qualifying (5 Laps) 6:15PM
Crown Vic B Main 20 Laps
SRL B Main 25 Laps
Features
Pure Stock 25 Laps
(Driver Intros)
SRL Sportsman 75 Laps
FL Crown Vic 25 Laps