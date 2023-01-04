106!! That is the number of pre registered drivers we have lined up for the Freedom Factory SRL Sportsman Series coming up THIS Friday and Saturday. If that doesn’t get you fired up, check your pulse! In person tickets can be purchased online now or at the gate. Full schedule can be found down below and on the ticketing site as well. We can’t wait for a great night of racing featuring Sportsmans, Pure Stocks, and Crown Vics. SRL Sportsman Race Series is ready to rock this place! Streaming details can be found in the link below.

In Person Tickets : https://thefoat.com/45944

Watch Via PPV Here : https://www.cleetusmcfarland.com/pages/cleetervision

Friday January 6th Practice Schedule:

Gate Opens 2PM

Practice 6PM – 10PM

Facility Secured 11PM

Saturday January 7th Raceday Schedule:

All Gates & Registration Open 12PM

Drivers/Crew Chief meeting (must be on time) at Series Trailer 2PM

Practice 3PM – 5PM

Crown Vic 3PM-3:30PM, 5PM-5:15PM

Pure Stock 3:30PM-4PM, 5:15PM-5:30PM

SRL Sportsman 4PM-5PM

Parade Lap 6PM

SRL Qualifying (5 Laps) 6:15PM

Crown Vic B Main 20 Laps

SRL B Main 25 Laps

Features

Pure Stock 25 Laps

(Driver Intros)

SRL Sportsman 75 Laps

FL Crown Vic 25 Laps

: Fozzys Photos