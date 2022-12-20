View Larger Image Bradenton Motorsports Park Schedule has changed for the Christmas Tree Race due to weather Schedule has changed for the Christmas Tree Race due to weather! It will now be held on Wednesday the 21st. See you all there! In Person Tickets : https://thefoat.com/707033 PPV : https://www.cleetusmcfarland.com/pages/cleetervision Tweet By Robert Howell|2022-12-20T16:21:10-05:00December 20th, 2022|Front Page News, Racing News|Comments Off on Bradenton Motorsports Park Schedule has changed for the Christmas Tree Race due to weather Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditWhatsappGoogle+TumblrPinterestVkEmail