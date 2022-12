Auburndale Speedway announces Driver Point Championships and Revised 2023

January 14th is right around the corner and we return to racing with Twin 50’s for the Super Late Models, Scramblers, A Mods & Crown Vics. We are excited to kick off the 2023 with this as the first points race scheduled for the classes. For those texting and messaging us about what other tracks are doing we can only remind you that we released this schedule October 28th and hope to see you there.