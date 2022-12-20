SOUTHERN SUPER SERIES HEADS TO WORLD SERIES DURING SPEEDWEEKS FOR FIRST TIME

“It is our intention to align ourselves with only topnotch organizations, to protect the integrity of the World Series here at New Smyrna Speedway,” stated track owner Jane Hart. “We believe we are spot on with our Clyde Hart Memorial being the opening points event for the ASA Southern Super Series.”

In the most recent series’ visit, New Smyrna Speedway defending track champion Brad May outdueled the Southern Super Series regulars last July, winning the Bash at the Beach. May had his work cut out for him as former All American 400 winner, Matt Craig took second, Jett Noland was third, Jake Garcia fourth, and standout Super Late Model driver Bubba Pollard was fifth.

The Southern Super Series has formed a new alliance with Track Enterprises, in Macon, Illinois, to bring SSS, CRA, and the Midwest Tour under one umbrella. Not only will this make crossovers much easier on competitors, but it will also lead to some great excitement under the ASA STARS National Tour banner. The World Series at NSS will be a good indicator for what competitors can expect.

“There are so many exciting things happening in the short track pavement world for 2023.” Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent stated. “Our joining forces with Tim Bryant and the Southern Super Series, and especially with a race at New Smyrna during Speedweeks, only makes us feel stronger about the unified efforts we’ve all worked so hard on.”