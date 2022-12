Registration Open for the SRL Sportsman Racing Series at the Freedom Factory Jan. 7th 2023

We’ll start our 2023 racing season with the SRL Sportsman Race Series. Come on out for some action packed oval racing. Tickets and registrations are available now in the link below.

https://tickets.thefoat.com/FreedomFactory/event-241017/clear_cart-1

Plus Crown Vic’s and Legend cars. Camping also available

See You There!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!