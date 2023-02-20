Who’s ready for Super Late Models this weekend at Citrus County Speedway:

February 25th, 2023

Super Late Models 50 Laps

Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

Winner’s Circle Legends 25 Laps

Mod Minis 25 Laps

Dwarf Cars 25 Laps

Caliber Elements Bandolero’s 20 Laps?

Racing Event Pricing and Times –

*PLEASE NOTE: We are a CASH ONLY facility – NO ATM on site*

Standard Event Nights:

THE GRANDSTANDS (Entrance located on Hwy 41)

General Admission: $18.00

Veterans and Active Service Members: $15.00 (must have ID)

Seniors (60+): $15.00

Kids 17 and under – $5.00

Kids 6 and under – FREE!

Carnage Nights:

THE GRANDSTANDS (Entrance located on Hwy 41)

General Admission: $20.00

Veterans and Active Service Members: $15.00 (must have ID)

Seniors (60+): $15.00

Kids 17 and under – $5.00

Kids 6 and under – FREE!

Grandstands open at 5:30

Heat Racing starts at 6:30

Feature Racing starts at 7:30

*SCHEDULE, PRICING, AND STARTS TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

THE PITS (Entrance located on Airport Rd)

Pit Passes – $35

*ALL MINORS (17 and under) must have a completed Minor Consent Form before entering the Pits!

Pit Gates open at 1:00

Practice starts at 3:00

*SCHEDULE, PRICING, AND STARTS TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*