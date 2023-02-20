Who’s ready for Super Late Models this weekend at Citrus County Speedway:
February 25th, 2023
Super Late Models 50 Laps
Nature Coast Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Winner’s Circle Legends 25 Laps
Mod Minis 25 Laps
Dwarf Cars 25 Laps
Caliber Elements Bandolero’s 20 Laps?
Racing Event Pricing and Times –
*PLEASE NOTE: We are a CASH ONLY facility – NO ATM on site*
Standard Event Nights:
THE GRANDSTANDS (Entrance located on Hwy 41)
General Admission: $18.00
Veterans and Active Service Members: $15.00 (must have ID)
Seniors (60+): $15.00
Kids 17 and under – $5.00
Kids 6 and under – FREE!
Carnage Nights:
THE GRANDSTANDS (Entrance located on Hwy 41)
General Admission: $20.00
Veterans and Active Service Members: $15.00 (must have ID)
Seniors (60+): $15.00
Kids 17 and under – $5.00
Kids 6 and under – FREE!
Grandstands open at 5:30
Heat Racing starts at 6:30
Feature Racing starts at 7:30
*SCHEDULE, PRICING, AND STARTS TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*
THE PITS (Entrance located on Airport Rd)
Pit Passes – $35
*ALL MINORS (17 and under) must have a completed Minor Consent Form before entering the Pits!
Pit Gates open at 1:00
Practice starts at 3:00
*SCHEDULE, PRICING, AND STARTS TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE*