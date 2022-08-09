Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 set for August 27th at Citrus County Speedway with $2,500 to the winner

NEWS FLASH, NEWS FLASH.

For the 2022 version of the annual Sandi DeCaire Classic 41at Citrus County Speedway on August 27th. The pay for the Top 10 starting spots will be as followed:

1)$2,500.00

2) $1,200.00

3) $950.00

4) $825.00

5) $700.00

6) $600.00

7) $500.00

.8 $500.00

9) $500.00

10) $500.00

thru 18th .$500.00

Lap Sponsorship and Special Awards available are at @ $2930.33

More money may be added as additional sponsorship is secured.

Terry DeCaire and Rick Day have worked hard on this event and are looking to make this the marque event for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series each year.