Michael Hinde has won 3 out of 4 Pro Late model races at New Smyrna Speedway under the Stephen Nasse Racing umbrella

Photos from Michael Hinde Racing Facebook:

Michael Hinde has been backing up his big win at SpeedFest by winning 3 out of 4 Pro Late Model races so far this week in the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway. The fields have over 30 pro late models in the field. Michael Hinde racing as a developmental driver for Stephen Nasse Racing is having a great start to speed weeks and is the running to be the Karnac.com February driver of the month. With a few mores races left this week how many wins will Michael and the team rack up.

Steven Nasse has one super late model race win this week him self and the team is having a great week. If you can make it out to New Smyrna Speedway go catch a race in Person.