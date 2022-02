TJ DeCaire wins Young Lions race at Little Gator Motorsports Legend car Winter Nationals at Citrus County Speedway

After day one TJ DeCaire has one win in the Young Lions class at the 2022 Little Gator Motorsports Legend Car Winter Nationals. TJ Is on a role to start the season. We will have lots more coverage of the Winter Nationals on Sunshine State racing as the week continues.

Interview with TJ and Colton: