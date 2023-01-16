NEXT SATURDAY (Jan 21st): The Biggest Damn Pure Stock Race at CCS to date is HAPPENING! It is the Inaugural Harley Wilson Memorial!! The Pure Stock Drivers will go 85 laps CHASING $5,900 to WIN! You can bet that drivers from all over the state will be here on January 21st looking to take home the BIG CHECK and the Inaugural Harley Wilson Memorial TROPHY! We hope you will join us and help us to honor Harley Wilson Sr, who was an icon to Citrus County Speedway! We want to thank Henley’s Grading for helping sponsor this race! We are currently looking for sponsors to help with this purse so if you want to help and get your name out, please contact us! The full payout will be posted closer to the event!