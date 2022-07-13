Showtime Speedway to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary om 7/30/2022 with Triple 50’s
Calling all Cars and Pro Trucks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Mark your calendars July 30th the 10 year anniversary celebration of Showtime Speedway.
Make you plans to be there and celebrate with all
10 Year ANNIVERSARY 2012-2022 DON’T MISS IT
7-30-2022
TRIPLE 50’S
FAN PARTICIPATION STOCK
FAN PARTICIPATION OUTLAW
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS 50 laps
SPORTSMANS 50 laps
TRUCKS 50 laps
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
Mini Stocks
CROWN VIC FIGURE 8 A
CROWN VIC FIGURE 8 B