Rusty Dixon Memorial set for November 5th at East Bay Raceway Park
Make Your plans for this re-scheduled event now.
ATTENTION DRIVERS:
November 5th, 2022
50 lap Open Wheel Modified Race & Vendor Market at East Bay Raceway, Tampa, FL
Winner to take home $9700
$500 just to start the race!
Paying top 3 fastest qualifiers-
$300 for 1st
$200 for 2nd
$100 for 3rd
Heat Race Winners $200
Hard Charger Award $200
Longest Haul Award $250
Hard Luck Award $250
& 10 lap Dash for the top Non-qualifiers
Paying top 4 spots
Also Running: 604 Late Models paying $3,000 to win, Mini Sprints paying $500 to win, & Gladiators paying $300 to win
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED RULES:
• $75 Driver Entry Fee ( CASH ONLY )
• UMP Rules / EB Muffler Rule
• No Tire Testing
• Friday Night Practice
• $25 Transponder Fee ( CASH ONLY )
If you’re interested in sponsoring please contact me for sponsorship details