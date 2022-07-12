Rusty Dixon Memorial set for November 5th at East Bay Raceway Park

Make Your plans for this re-scheduled event now.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: November 5th, 2022 50 lap Open Wheel Modified Race & Vendor Market at East Bay Raceway, Tampa, FL

Winner to take home $9700 $500 just to start the race!

Paying top 3 fastest qualifiers- $300 for 1st $200 for 2nd $100 for 3rd

Heat Race Winners $200 Hard Charger Award $200 Longest Haul Award $250 Hard Luck Award $250

& 10 lap Dash for the top Non-qualifiers Paying top 4 spots

Also Running: 604 Late Models paying $3,000 to win, Mini Sprints paying $500 to win, & Gladiators paying $300 to win

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED RULES: • $75 Driver Entry Fee ( CASH ONLY ) • UMP Rules / EB Muffler Rule • No Tire Testing • Friday Night Practice • $25 Transponder Fee ( CASH ONLY )