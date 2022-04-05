Our 2nd night of racing will be action packed!!!!
**Fun for the family! Kids get to meet the drivers & get candy at intermission!
Facebook event link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5275033699184325/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A1074682223080398%7D%7D]%22%7D
If you are interested in being a Junior Flagman please message us here. We are working on teaching our future. Hope you will join us!
*16 and up please
**We are not trying to a hire a Flagman with experience, but thank you! Our Flagman isn’t going anywhere yet, we are trying to plan for the future and give some youth or young adults a chance to get experience from one of the best.
****Rules****
*Sprints
Top gun rules except:
Open wheel bleeder any style. Driver or crew not allowed to adjust during red flag.
Muffler optional on sprints
Hoosier tires open left rear, med. Right.
*Street & Thunder stocks
FL & GA run your track rules all on h500
For Hangover
*4.6 Ford for HANGOVER ONLY run your track rules
*Outlaw4 Hendry or Eastbay rules
*modlites by our web page
*Sunoco is our race fule
If you need fuel other then BRP blend and 110 PLEASE MESSAGE US HERE ASAP!
Drums are available by pre order as well.
We want to make sure we have what everyone needs on hand.
Tires please call 1 (352) 427-2935
A Private Practice is Available Sat 4/9 7:30pm-10pm message for details spots are limited!