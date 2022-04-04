Rusty Dixon Memorial Race scheduled for April 30th at East Bay Raceway
$9700 to WIN… including $500 donated by Bennett Septic
• $75 Driver Entry Fee ( CASH ONLY )
• UMP Rules / EB Muffler Rule
• No Tire Testing
• Friday Night Practice
Classes Running on April 30th…
Special Event Pricing in Effect – Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (Rusty Dixon Memorial, $9,700 to win), 604 Late Models, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators
Special Events – Adults $20, Seniors & Military $17, Teens 13-17 $10, Children 12 & under free with paying adult
Pit Admission – $35
I told you it may increase…now it has!!
$500 just to start the race! This new sponsor has added money to the bottom half of the field. Paying $500 from 11th place back! He is also paying the top 3 qualifiers. $300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd, & $100 to 3rd fastest. These sponsors are AMAZING!!
Gotta love those Saturday lunches…. with lots of beer! Lol! These guys got together & made my day! I wasn’t thrilled about how the payout was looking… so they fixed it!! Now even more money coming your way!! Thanks to Steve Boyd, Mike Boyd, Steve Mathis, Wayne Bowman, Ron Heard, Dean Varnadore , & David Delgado for their sponsorship of the Rusty Dixon Memorial Race scheduled for April 30th at East Bay Raceway.
NEW PAYOUT & AWARDS LISTED
$500 just to start the race!
Paying top 3 fastest qualifiers:
$300 for 1st
$200 for 2nd
$100 for 3rd
Heat Race Winners $200
Hard Charger Award $200
Longest Haul Award $250
Hard Luck Award $250