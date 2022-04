Gotta love those Saturday lunches…. with lots of beer! Lol! These guys got together & made my day! I wasn’t thrilled about how the payout was looking… so they fixed it!! Now even more money coming your way!! Thanks to Steve Boyd , Mike Boyd, Steve Mathis, Wayne Bowman, Ron Heard Dean Varnadore , & David Delgado for their sponsorship of the Rusty Dixon Memorial Race scheduled for April 30th at East Bay Raceway.