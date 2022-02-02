Wheel Man Series, Racing America Reach Broadcasting Agreement

Wheel Man Racing Series and Racing America Press Release:

CONCORD, N.C. (January 26, 2022) – The Wheel Man Sportsman Series and Racing America have reached a broadcasting partnership, which will allow fans to watch races from the series during the 2022 season.

The eight-race season for the touring Sportsman series began on January 8 at Auburndale Speedway, with Jake Perkins scoring the victory. Racing America broadcasted that event and will also air the remaining seven events on the 2022 schedule.

“The Wheel Man Series is happy to be able to announce our partnership with Racing America,” said Wheel Man promoter Ricky Brooks. “Working with Racing America’s technology and experienced staff along with Sunshine State Racing staff will only move this series to an even higher level.”

“We’re excited to bring fans all the action of the Wheel Man Series in 2022,” said Racing America president Colin Smith. “This is a fan favorite, especially in the south, and we’re eager to showcase this series to our audience.”

The Wheel Man Sportsman Series will next be on track February 19 at Citrus County Speedway. The series will also visit Citrus County on May 14 and September 24.

Other dates include returns to Auburndale on April 16 and August 27, as well as a trip to South Alabama Speedway on June 4. The season finale is scheduled for November 13, with the venue to be announced at a later date.