Danny Martin Jr. Named Sunshine State Racing Driver of the Month for January

Danny Martin Jr. selected as Driver of the Month for January from Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com. Danny won three of 4 Top Gun Sprint car races last week at East Bay Raceway Park. Danny is now eligible to become the Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com Driver of the year.

Our other nominations were:

Brad May a win and second at NSS, Cody Stickler a win at citrus, Michael Hinde win at speed fest and second at citrus in mod mini, Danny Martin Jr 3 top gun sprint car wins, Bryan Bernhardt one win at open wheel modified winter national also an emotional win for family.

Congratulations Danny