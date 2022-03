What’s Racing this Weekend 3/19/2022 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Friday Night:

Five Flags Speedway:

Outlaw, Sportsman, Pure Stock

Saturday Night:

Five Flags Speedway:

ARCA 200, Vores Compacts

4-17 Southern Speedway:

BG Southern Sprint Series Winged Sprints, A-Mod Twin 25, Legends 25, Crown Vic 25, Thunder Truck 25

All-Tech Raceway:

CRUSA Dirt LateModels, Reeds Metals 602 Latemodels, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks

Auburndale Speedway:

Pure Stock 50, Sportsman 50, Mod Mini, Scramblers, Mini Cup, Crown Vic, Fan Participation

Citrus County Speedway:

Super Latemodel 50, Ford Outlaw 25, Pure Stock 25, Outlaw Street stock 25, Mini Stock 25

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

IMCA Modlites, Florida Late Models, V8 Warriors, 4.6 Fords, Gladiators

New Smyrna Speedway: