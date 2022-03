Brian Langford Wins the Bud Cup at the Naples Swamp Buggy Races, This one was for Terry

Hell of a season with a new Bud Cup champion Rubber Duck! Very fortunate and honored to call this man my uncle. Incredibly dedicated to the sport and will always do anything in his power to make sure the Swamp Buggy Races always go on as smooth as possible. This was for you Grandpa! “The Champ” Brian Langford has a very nice ring to it. We will see all y’all next season!