Showtime Speedway and 4-17 Southern Speedway Forced to cancel show due to weather

Open practice, Friday 3/11/22 AND the races scheduled for Saturday 3/12/22 are CANCELLED. Due to unpredictable weather and potentially dangerous weather conditions along with several other issues, we believe it is in the best interest of Driver’s, Fans, and 417 SSE crew to cancel this weekend’s events. With the ever increasing fuel prices and forecasted weather – we hope this early notice will help to alleviate wasted time and money for all involved. We understand this is an inconvenience for all, but hope each and every one of you stays safe, dry, and hassle free this weekend.

We appreciate your continued support. We will return next weekend 3/19/22 with the BGSS Winged Sprint cars, Legends, A-Modifieds, and more