Message from Joe and Janet:

By now, most of you are aware things are not turning out as we had hoped. Until Monday of this week, Joe and I were hopeful that some sort of an agreement could have been reached with the new lease holders and 4-17 Southern Speedway. In an unfortunate turn of events – that hope and desire came to a screeching halt. The plans of the new lease holder have changed completely. Those plans no longer include stock car racing. We are saddened by these turn of events. However- this is a goodbye for now, not for forever. We do have offers from 3 other facilities to move 4-17. Due to personal obligations, we will be weighing our options and deciding what is the best decision for our family. We would like to personally thank each and every fan, driver, and crew member that has become a part of the 4-17SSE family. YOU made these 6 years so incredibly amazing. We will be posting all items for sale. If you are interested in any of the items available- please contact Joe directly. We do ask that each of you continue to support your local stock car racing venue. Updates regarding points payout, items for sale, and a final farewell will be posted on Facebook. This is only a goodbye for now- not for forever.

Everyone send a message to Moto Bros and tell them we support circle track racing only