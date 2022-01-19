Registration is open for the SRL National event on February 12th at Citrus County Speedway
Attention Race Teams,
If you plan to compete at the ‘SRL National Citrus County Speedway 125’ on February 12th, tire selection will be by order of entry’s received. Please click on link below for race entry for the $15,000 to Win event at Citrus County Speedway.
Tire Notes:
You will be able to purchase (1) set of practice tires, plus (1) set of race tires for the weekend.
Tires must be purchased at Citrus County Speedway on race weekend.
No other sticker tires are allowed at the track on race weekend.
American Racer AR153.
https://www.srlsouthwesttour.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/2022-Citrus-County-125-Entry.pdf?fbclid=IwAR26YZT6cXnD5M19Ic-0vLnJ5bM42N2R2rZkqjfrAZHpFmQ-7U4A1tkifaw
This will be a race you do not want to miss. Exciting things happening with this series.
First two entries:
Event Flyer and information: