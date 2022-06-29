Night of Mayhem Invades 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend Enduro, Demo Derby and Twin 50 Ford 4.6’s
July 2nd Enduro & Demo Derby Invades 4-17
Alligator Towing & SRQ Taxes Presents
4.6 Crown Vic- twin 50= $500 to win each segment
Run What Ya Brung- $2500 to win + $300 “Mad Dog Award”
75 lap Enduro- $1500 to win
Stock Demo Derby- $600 to win
Paul Revere race- $300 to win
Flag Pole race- $300 to win
Pricing:
Drivers: $60 entry fee (covers any or all event entry- (does not include pit entry)
Pits: $35/pp
Grandstands:
$20/adult
$18/ Military, 1st responder, & senior (all w/ valid ID only)
$13/ students 6-17
children 5 & under are free
Parking- FREE
Pit gates open 2pm
Grandstands open 5pm
Features begin 7pm
Cash only venue – ATM will be on premises day of event. No outside food or beverages. No pets on the property. No weapons or fireworks of any type permitted on property. This event is located on FAA property.
Seating for fans in the grandstands, or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – either seating selection is the same price & is 1st come 1st serve
Rules located under rules tab on website
For registration or more information, contact:
Joe L 941-914-1440 or Dalton E 941-685-4371
This is a rain or shine event