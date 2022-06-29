Night of Mayhem Invades 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend Enduro, Demo Derby and Twin 50 Ford 4.6’s

Drivers: $60 entry fee (covers any or all event entry- (does not include pit entry)

Pit gates open 2pm

Grandstands open 5pm

Features begin 7pm

Cash only venue – ATM will be on premises day of event. No outside food or beverages. No pets on the property. No weapons or fireworks of any type permitted on property. This event is located on FAA property.

Seating for fans in the grandstands, or bring your own chair to sit on “The Hill” – either seating selection is the same price & is 1st come 1st serve

Rules located under rules tab on website

For registration or more information, contact:

Joe L 941-914-1440 or Dalton E 941-685-4371

This is a rain or shine event