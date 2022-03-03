King of the Bullrings for the Pure Stocks kicks off next weekend at Auburndale Speedway with the Tractor Dave Memorial

Apologies for the delays in information for everyone. We’ve been trying to work out a few kinks. With that being said we apologize for the late notice, but we are extremely excited to announce that the first King of the Bullrings race will be next Saturday night March 12th, 2022, at Auburndale Speedway ! Not only will this be our first race, but we honored that this race will also be the ‘Tractor Dave memorial’. Anybody who knew Tractor Dave knew what an avid race fan/ car owner he was and how much he loved pure stock racing!

Rex Guy and staff are working on finalizing the full purse, but this 50-lap race will pay $1500 to win thanks to some great sponsorship! On top of that, drivers will be racing for two awesome trophies, one King of the Bullring special trophy and the other a ‘Tractor Dave memorial’ trophy!

As always, King of the Bullrings is NOT a sanctioning race series. We are a group of individuals devoting time for the betterment of racing. ANY and ALL rules, regulations, purses, formats and scheduling amongst many other things will be handled directly by the tracks and their officials. We will not overrule any decisions made by the tracks or their officials. We WILL play by their rules. Any questions in relation to the actual races themselves should be directed to the track itself. We are essentially just here to help promote some big races for the Pure Stock division and to say thank you to the tracks for working together!

Rules will be Auburndale Speedway 2022 Pure Stock rules and subject to Auburndale Speedway official’s interpretation.