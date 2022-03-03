The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series headlines Citrus County Speedway this weekend

THIS SATURDAY: The Southern Outlaw Winged Sprint Car Series returns Saturday March 5th! These guys are FAST, WILD, and CRAZY! They are the fastest cars to hit the track all year long and they are only here 2 times this year! The Pro Truck division will be joining the fun as well! In my opinion the Pro Trucks put on some of the best racing all throughout the 2021 Season! We hope to see everyone here for this action-packed show!