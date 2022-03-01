Lovelady and Gorham Jr. set to battle for Super Late Model twin 50 wins at Auburndale Speedway Saturday night 3/5/2022

The Super Late Models are back for twin 50’s this weekend at the bullring of Auburndale Speedway, and the action is sure to be hot as Chase Lovelady continues to his recent reign on the wins as George Gorham Jr tries to take back his top spot in the class. A good field of cars is expects with other names like Guy, Dorer, Holmes, and Elkins and many others.

Also Racing Will Be:

Video from last twin 50 from Auburdale Speedway: