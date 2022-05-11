Dave Westerman Memorial with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car series headlines Auburndale Speedway this weekend
This Saturday’s Lineup
Real Country WAUC 102.1 The Outlaw presents Open Wheel Modifieds. Join us for Dave Westerman Memorial Sprint Car for 40 Laps. Save time in line, buy your tickets online https://tickets.thefoat.com/…/tickets/id-F9DOnDSDAj3B/
The next event for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series will be at Auburndale Speedway on May 14. This will the 2nd Annual Dave Westerman Memorial.
For this event we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main, this is from BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge and the Southern Sprint Car Series.
We will also offer the $50.00 fuel allowance for teams that travel more than 100 miles to get to Auburndale Speedway.
The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $400.00 if you win your heat race and the A-Main(Decal is required).
WE look forward to seeing everyone at Auburndale Speedway on May 14 to honor our friend Dave Westerman.
Thanks to our 2022 sponsors: BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge, Sunoco, Southern Race Fuels, Butler Speed & Supply and Signsfast Super Stock in Inverness.
Just got word that Sunshine State Racing will once again award a driver with $100.00 at Auburndale Speedway May 14th for the 2nd Annual Dave Westerman Memorial. Thanks to Robert Howell and the staff at Sunshine State Racing.