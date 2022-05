Dave Westerman Memorial with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car series headlines Auburndale Speedway this weekend

The next event for the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series will be at Auburndale Speedway on May 14. This will the 2nd Annual Dave Westerman Memorial.

For this event we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main, this is from BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge and the Southern Sprint Car Series

We will also offer the $50.00 fuel allowance for teams that travel more than 100 miles to get to Auburndale Speedway.

The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $400.00 if you win your heat race and the A-Main(Decal is required).