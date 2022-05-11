Dave Westerman Memorial with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car series headlines Auburndale Speedway this weekend

For this event we will guarantee a minimum of $400.00 to start the A-Main, this is from BG Products, Dayton Andrews Dodge and the Southern Sprint Car Series

We will also offer the $50.00 fuel allowance for teams that travel more than 100 miles to get to Auburndale Speedway.

The Butler Speed & Supply Perfect Performance award rolled over again and will now be $400.00 if you win your heat race and the A-Main(Decal is required).