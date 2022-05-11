Wheel Man Series returns to Citrus County Speedway this weekend
This Saturday night the Wheelman Sportsman Series is back again! These drivers will compete for 75 laps battling for $2,500 to WIN! This series has been the BIGGEST series in the state of Florida over the years and it is only getting BIGGER! With already 20+ drivers registered to race for this weekend it is going to be a show you don’t want to miss! Join us this Saturday for an ACTION packed night at the races!
$2,500 to WIN Wheelman Sportsmans 75 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Nature Coast Towing Ford Figure 8’s
Grandstands open at 5:30
Heat racing at 6:30
Features at 7:30
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and under $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
If you can not make it will be on Racing America