WINNER WINNER!
Started P6 in my first ever bando race and took home the checkered! A huge thank you to my dad, Aaron and everyone at AK Performance who helped us bounce back from a spin/crash in practice earlier in the day.
IT’S RACE WEEK!! (Much more fun than just race day!) We are on DAY 1 of the 2023 Legend Car Winter Nationals!! We have 200 cars in the pits ready to BATTLE IT OUT!! Check out the attached schedule for today’s order of events!
Grandstands open at 11
Racing starts at approximately 12:30
*CASH ONLY – NO ATM*
General Admission: $15 daily or $60 for the week
Ages 7-17: $5
Kids 6 and under: Free
Free Parking!
Handicapped Seating!
Concession Stand, Drinks, Snacks, Merchandise