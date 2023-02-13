WINNER WINNER! ?
Started P6 in my first ever bando race and took home the checkered! A huge thank you to my dad, Aaron and everyone at AK Performance who helped us bounce back from a spin/crash in practice earlier in the day.

 

IT’S RACE WEEK!! (Much more fun than just race day!) We are on DAY 1 of the 2023 Legend Car Winter Nationals!! ? We have 200 cars in the pits ready to BATTLE IT OUT!! Check out the attached schedule for today’s order of events!
Grandstands open at 11
Racing starts at approximately 12:30
*CASH ONLY – NO ATM*
General Admission: $15 daily or $60 for the week
Ages 7-17: $5
Kids 6 and under: Free
Free Parking!
Handicapped Seating!
Concession Stand, Drinks, Snacks, Merchandise