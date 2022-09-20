Big Money Race Season in Florida starts this weekend with $105,000 to win them all

$105,000 to win up for grabs for Super Late Model Winners for the rest of the year all across Florida tracks

The state of Florida has a lot of money on the line for Super Late Models the rest of the year the below are the schedules. Will anyone attempt them all??????

September 24th 10 k to win at 5 Flags Speedway

October 8th rescheduled 10 k to win Citrus County Speedway

Full Throttle 100 10 k to win

November 5th 2022 twin 75’s 5k to win each race Auburndale Speedway

November 13th 2022: 15k to win New Smyrna Speedway

Florida Governor’s Cup 200- Florida Sunbelt Series Championship Race David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, Central FL Air Conditioning and Heating INC. E-Mod, Mod Minis, 602 Tour Modifieds

November 26th 2022: 30k to win 4-17 Southern Speedway

December 4th 2022: 30k to win Five Flags Speedway