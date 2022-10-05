Golden Gate Speedway & Sunshine Speedway Reunion This Sunday 10 9 2022
Mark your calendar October 9, 2022 for this years Gold Gate & Sunshine Speedway reunion! Starts at 8am in the morning.
Please contract Terry DeCaire or Jim Fenton for all questions you may have. (Their numbers are on this flyer)
We are excited to announce another cool addition to this year’s Reunion Event!
We are looking forward to having Jennifer Brinson and the team from Sunshine State Racing providing their still photography and videography services for us at this year’s Reunion Event!
Along with the still photography SSR will be providing video of the event Giveaways, Trophy & Special Plaque presentations, Vanessa Dockery’s live performance singing the National Anthem, live interviews with Past Champions, Current Legends, Future Stars and much more!
Most of you in the racing community are familiar with Jennifer’s dedication to her craft and know that she and the staff at SSR will provide an additional level of support and professionalism that will add to the “Wow” factor of this event.
Thanks Jennifer! We’re looking forward to working with y’all!