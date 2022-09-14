Karnac.com Story by Chris

The Classic 24

Every November we converge on Daytona International Speedway for the Classic 24. A historic car race

on hallowed ground, where history comes to life again, and former pilots get to compete in their

previous machinery again.



The Classic 24 is a very young race in terms of years competed. However, the paddock swells with each

passing year. The attendance expands as well. Doe to the enormity of the Daytona facility, it is not an overcrowded event as the facility offers spacious

camping on the infield. Groups gather to spend the weekend together, huddled around camp fires in the

evening, grilling out and sharing a few refreshments and swapping stories, catching up and enjoying the

atmosphere.



The Classic 24 is unquestionably the crown jewel of historic racing in the United States and offers unrivaled access to the paddock throughout the weekend.



(Wed-Sun) The paddock is open to all who attend and a large portion of my time is spent wandering

through there getting up close and personal with the race cars of yesteryear. As there are no secrets or

top secret technology, no one minds you getting an up-close look at these beautiful machines.

The most important, and impressive component to this access is the treatment of the young fans who

attend. And this is true weather it is the Classic 24, Pistons and Props, HSR or SRO. The young fans are

treated like royalty. There is an unrivaled understanding of making these youngsters’ lifelong

motorsports fans. Drivers and crew take the time to talk to them, answer all questions, and many

happily place the kids in the cars to check them out. Good luck finding a bigger smile on your child’s face

than when they are sitting in one of their favorite race cars. Seeing the look in their eyes as they grab

the steering wheel, imagining themselves driving that car. This alone is worth the price of admition.

One never knows what they will see here. Picture Derek and Justin Bell, father and son, sharing dad’s old

Porsche 962 and competing together for the Classic 24 overall win. Yes sir, it happened, and they pulled it

off.



Former Rolex 24 overall winner Chris Ronson Sr. Competes in a GT class on a regular basis while his son

Chris races an Oreca PC. The pair can regularly be found on the historic racing circuit.

One particular year I will never forget was having Joao Barbosa on the grid. It was a gloomy day, misting

rain sporadically during the morning practice turned into a heavier rain near dusk. The regular driver of

the Peugeot 908 put his ego aside and wisely made the decision to not compete in the rain as he was

not comfortable with the conditions. Insert Joao and the majic begins. Yes, he is a current professional

at a high level, competing against gentlemen drivers, but that is inconsequential, we are her for

fun after all. On a rainy, cold evening, Joao was somehow able to het heat in the tires and put on an

amazing show. On this stint he was lightning in a bottle, blasting by all he came across, coming out of

the international horseshoe with a trailing spray that would make the Miss Budweiser proud.

In just a handful of years, this race has found a special place in my heart. I bring my children. I bring

friends and their children. I encourage all who will listen. There is plenty of time to plan a trip to one of

the best racing weekends of the year. I hope to see all of you there

See you at the races