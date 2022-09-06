$90,000 to win up for grabs for Super Late Model Winners for the rest of the year all across Florida tracks
The state of Florida has a lot of money on the line for Super Late Models the rest of the year the below are the schedules. Will anyone attempt them all??????
September 17th 10 k to win Citrus County Speedway
Full Throttle 100 10 k to win
November 5th 2022 twin 75’s 5k to win each race Auburndale Speedway
November 13th 2022: 15k to win New Smyrna Speedway
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman, Central FL Air Conditioning and Heating INC. E-Mod, Mod Minis, 602 Tour Modifieds
November 26th 2022: 30k to win 4-17 Southern Speedway
Super Late Model
December 4th 2022: 25k to win Five Flags Speedway