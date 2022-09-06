6th Annual Full Throttle 100 set for September 17th 2022 for $10,000 to win For Super Late Models at Citrus County Speedway

MAKE YOUR PLANS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SEPTEMBER 17th! The 5th Annual Full Throttle 100 is quickly approaching! Citrus County Speedway’s biggest Super Late Model race is set to bring Florida’s best Super Late Model drivers as well as some great out of state drivers coming to try their luck! 100 laps of FULL THROTTLE action chasing a whopping $10,000 to WIN! What driver do you see adding their name to the famed list of previous winners???

Drivers to expect just to name a few: Guy, Dutilly, Gorham Jr., Hinde, Goddard and more.