4-17 Southern Speedway to finally get to kick off the 2022 season this weekend
After a few weeks of Bad weather 4-17 Southern Speedway finally gets to kick off the season.
2022 Season Opener
Join us this Saturday, February 12th as the 2022 Championship Season roars back to life. On the card Saturday night will be the Sportsman(50), PRO Trucks(50), Pure Stock(50), Thunder Truck(25) and Mini Stocks(25).
Admission Prices for February 12th are:
Pits – $35
Grandstands:
Adult $20
Seniors 65+, Military, 1st responder all w/ valid ID only $18
Students 6-17 w/ valid ID only $13
Children 5 & under are free
Pit gates open 12pm
Grandstand Gates open 4pm
Qualifying begins 6pm
Features are directly after qualifying
4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just across from the PG airport~ off I-75 between exits 161 & 164. We are a cash only venue – an ATM will be on the premises the day of the event
No outside food or beverages are allowed inside the gates
No Pets are allowed on the property
No firearms, fireworks, or any type of weapons are allowed on the property – violators will be reported to local authorities and FAA
Cash only- ATM will be on premises day of event
This is a family friendly venue
Pricing and features classes subject to change without prior notice