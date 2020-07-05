We hope you’re ready for some SUPER SPEED, because the Super Late Models are coming back again for 50 laps of edge-of-your-seat action on July 11!! Also featuring: Pure Stocks, Outlaw Street Stocks, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks, and the Ford Outlaws! Grab your friends and come hang out with us for an exciting Saturday Night at the racetrack!
*CASH ONLY – NO ATM!*
Full Concessions, Cold Drinks, Snacks and MORE!!
Grandstand Admission –
Adults: $10
Ages 7-17: $5
Kids 6 and under: FREE
Gates open at 5:30
Heat Racing at 6:30 ?
Pit Admission –
Adults: $30
Kids 7 and under: $15
Pit Gate opens at 1
Practice starts at 3