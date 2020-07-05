We hope you’re ready for some SUPER SPEED, because the Super Late Models are coming back again for 50 laps of edge-of-your-seat action on July 11!! Also featuring: Pure Stocks, Outlaw Street Stocks, Anything Automotive Mini Stocks, and the Ford Outlaws! Grab your friends and come hang out with us for an exciting Saturday Night at the racetrack!

*CASH ONLY – NO ATM!*

Full Concessions, Cold Drinks, Snacks and MORE!!

Grandstand Admission –

Adults: $10

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: FREE

Gates open at 5:30

Heat Racing at 6:30 ?

Pit Admission –

Adults: $30

Kids 7 and under: $15

Pit Gate opens at 1

Practice starts at 3