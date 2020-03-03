That’s right this weekend the Pro trucks and the Sportsman we be center stage this weekend at Showtime speedway as they both do battle for 50 laps. Some of the best of the best and Sportsman and Pro Truck class are expected to be there to put on a show for the fans. Also on the Schedule this weekend at Showtime Speedway will be the Hose and Hydraulics’s Street Stocks, Ford Division, mini stocks and strictly stocks.

Do not miss out on the great racing this weekend at Showtime Speedway starting at 7 pm.

Purse posted below for trucks and sportsman taken from Showtime Speedway Facebook page.

1.$1200 2 $850 3 $625 4 $525 5 $425 6 $325 7 $300 8 $275 9 $200