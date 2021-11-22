Pre Sale Ticket information for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021
Bigley Memorial Pre-sale ticket information: PLEASE read entire post:
Pre-sale tickets are available Monday Nov 22 – Wednesday Nov 24 at the track Grandstand Ticket booth during the times listed below.
Phone orders will be available on specific days and times- also listed below. For pre-sale tickets only – we will accept credit card purchases. However- please be aware a 4% convenience fee will be applied to all credit card transactions.
In Person ticket sales:
Monday 3-6pm
Tuesday 12-3pm
Wednesday 2-6pm
Phone Orders – to be picked up at “Will Call” the day of the event:
Monday 12-3pm
Tuesday 3-6pm
Wednesday 12-2pm
**To order tickets by phone please call only during times listed above 941-205-8925**
Tickets available are as follows:
Friday 11/26 – $10/pp – All Day Practice 12-8pm & Driver Welcome party with live band & food trucks 8:30-11:30pm
Saturday 11/27 – Pit entrance- $40/pp
Saturday 11/27 – Grandstands: $25 adult; $23 senior 65+, military, & 1st responders (all w/ valid ID per person); $18 students 6-17 (14-17 must present state issued or school ID), children 5 & under are free
1 or 2 day passes available.
Friday Nov 26th: Pit passes & practice w/ welcome party tickets will be available in person only at the pit ticket booth
Saturday Nov 27th: Pit passes will be available at the pit ticket booth 12-7pm, and Grandstand tickets will be available at the grandstand ticket booth 4-7pm. **cash only Friday & Saturday**
