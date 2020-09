Photos from Speedracer Photos.

Nick Hernandez Wins Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series race that headlined Citrus Coutnty Speedway last weekend



Congratulations Nick Hernandez ???

Winner of The O’Reillys Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Presented by AMS Central and fueled by Sunoco/ Southern Racing Fuel Race





Top 5:

Nick Hernandez

Derek Pugh

Chase king

Becca Monopoli

Leroy Moore Jr.

Nick Hernandez in car go Pro:

Derek Pugh In car camera