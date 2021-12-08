Josh Williams is heading for BJ McLeod Motorsports, Inc. in NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2022 season

“I am really looking forward to driving for BJ in 2022,” Williams said in a release. “He is a racer just like me and that makes this a dangerous combination. Seeing what BJ and (wife/team co-owner) Jessica (McLeod) have built over the years is a huge accomplishment.

“From watching BJ race super late models when I was eight years old to driving for him in NASCAR is a cool story that a lot of people don’t know. Just two guys from Florida making a name at the highest level of motorsports.”

In Wednesday’s release, Williams admitted “there were a lot of tears in Phoenix, that’s for sure” as he and DGM completed their run together. But now, he’ll turn his attention to helping BJ McLeod Motorsports rise up the pecking order.

“Josh brings so much knowledge with him into any program,” BJ McLeod said. “The fact he is more than just a racer and can contribute great feedback and help our programs.

“Collectively, we can take the next step upward from a competition standpoint. Having Josh’s veteran leadership in the shop will step up the whole program, and Jessica and I are glad he has chosen here to call home for the next chapter.