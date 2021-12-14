Jason Kimball Celebration of Life and Fundraiser Set for January 8th at Bushnell Motorsports park

January 8th, at BMP, first karts on track at 10am. Celebration of Life begins immediately after karts at 1pm. This is a CASH ONLY event. Please look in the discussion to see some of the items for raffle. If you would like to donate to the raffle, please get with Justin Holt. This entire day is too have fun remembering Jason and raise money for his wife Cynthia

For more information Check out:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1055887055178398?active_tab=about

Items for Raffle: