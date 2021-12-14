Jason Kimball Celebration of Life and Fundraiser Set for January 8th at Bushnell Motorsports park
January 8th, at BMP, first karts on track at 10am. Celebration of Life begins immediately after karts at 1pm. This is a CASH ONLY event. Please look in the discussion to see some of the items for raffle. If you would like to donate to the raffle, please get with Justin Holt. This entire day is too have fun remembering Jason and raise money for his wife Cynthia
For more information Check out:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1055887055178398?active_tab=about
Items for Raffle:
2 tickets and pit passes to The Carb Night Classic featuring The Dave Steele Trophy at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Thank you to IRP!
MIDGETS, USAC Silver Crown, The Road To Indy USF2000, And Indy Pro2000 on the same night!!!
For the raffle, these tickets will be paired with The Little 500 tickets.
2 tickets to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Saturday February 12. Courtesy of New Smyrna Speedway.
SpeedRacer Photos donating 50 Hero Cards to a team!
Also, he has photos of Jason in the sprint car. If you want some brought January 8th, let him know.
Plus lot’s more