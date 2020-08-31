Full Throttle 100 10k!!!!!!! To win Citrus County Speedway September 12th Be There!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mark you Calendars this is a race you will want to miss.
We are up to 26 CONFIRMED ENTRIES for the Full Throttle 100 and ONE of them will be taking home $10,000!! ??
00 Anthony Cataldi
09 Scott Grossenbacher
2 Brad Bowman
5 Mike Bresnahan
5K Daniel Keene Jr
8 Chase Lovelady
15 Sean Lemaster
15 Scotty Crockett
17 Nick Neri
20 Anthony Sergi
21 Trey Bayne
21 Devin McLeod
22 James Ellis
26 Bubba Pollard
28 Jared Irvan
28 Dylan Bigley
30 Jesse Dutilly
33 Daniel Webster
33x Rex Struble
37 Michael Goddard
47x Keith Zavrel
59 Dustin Dunn
64 Patrick Starapoli
51 Michael Atwell
51 Stephen Nasse
94 Keith Roggen