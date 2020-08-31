

Full Throttle 100 10k!!!!!!! To win Citrus County Speedway September 12th Be There!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Mark you Calendars this is a race you will want to miss.



We are up to 26 CONFIRMED ENTRIES for the Full Throttle 100 and ONE of them will be taking home $10,000!! ??

00 Anthony Cataldi

09 Scott Grossenbacher

2 Brad Bowman

5 Mike Bresnahan

5K Daniel Keene Jr

8 Chase Lovelady

15 Sean Lemaster

15 Scotty Crockett

17 Nick Neri

20 Anthony Sergi

21 Trey Bayne

21 Devin McLeod

22 James Ellis

26 Bubba Pollard

28 Jared Irvan

28 Dylan Bigley

30 Jesse Dutilly

33 Daniel Webster

33x Rex Struble

37 Michael Goddard

47x Keith Zavrel

59 Dustin Dunn

64 Patrick Starapoli

51 Michael Atwell

51 Stephen Nasse

94 Keith Roggen