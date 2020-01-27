Eric Cuchta Wins Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship race at Showtime Speedway

Track report:

A huge shout out of appreciation to Chris n Laurie Thornton on another great Super Mini Late Model Florida Championship race honoring one of Florida’s best- Rick Sirmans. The dedication to the drivers experience and details proved the time and effort that was put into another amazing event. I know you both prefer to remain in the shadows, echoing the genuine people you are. But this is one day that you deserve high honor and appreciation for all you do.

Congrats Eric Cuchta on your Win last night In the Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship Race. 2nd Dennis Valdez, 3rd Wayne Anderson, 4th Chris Thornton, 5th Ronnie Larson.

All Results:

3rd Annual Rick Sirmans Memorial

Super Mini Late Models

1 #12 Eric Cuchta Super Mini Late Models

2 #40 Dennis Valdez Super Mini Late Models

3 #71 Wayne Anderson Super Mini Late Models

4 #24 Chris Thornton Super Mini Late Models

5 #58 Ronnie Larson Super Mini Late Models

6 #8 Dylan Reynolds Super Mini Late Models

7 #4 Phil Harp Super Mini Late Models

8 #44 Michael Lawhon Super Mini Late Models

9 #5 Erik Lowry Super Mini Late Models

10 #22D John DeGeorge Super Mini Late Models

11 #V3 Rex Christensen Super Mini Late Models

12 #55 Tom Zimmerman Super Mini Late Models

13 #80 Justin Ryan Super Mini Late Models

14 #33 Kasey Kilfoyl Super Mini Late Models

15 #124 Roy Hosmer Super Mini Late Models

16 #06 Jay Zolciak Super Mini Late Models

17 #1 James Glover Super Mini Late Models

18 #05 Richard Kelley Super Mini Late Models

19 #61 Colton Bettis Super Mini Late Models

20 #19 Shane Sotoros Super Mini Late Models

21 #25 Tim Scalise Super Mini Late Models

22 #88 Macky Mongold Super Mini Late Models

23 #18 Dodge Carlbert Super Mini Late Models

24 #30 Reid Christensen Super Mini Late Models

25 #82 Mark Thomas Super Mini Late Models

26 #15 Doug Hopper Super Mini Late Models

27 #2 Mark Moniz

Pro Trucks

1 #11 Billy Carlbert Jr Trucks

2 #94 Dodge Carlbert Trucks

3 #37 Jacob Wozniak Trucks

4 #44 Paul Grynewicz Trucks

Mini Figure 8

1 #81 Deric Sherrone Mini Figure 8

2 #87 Gary Holliman Mini Figure 8

3 #13 Justin Pittman Mini Figure 8

4 #88 Rodney Growe Mini Figure 8

5 #76 Trevor Appling Mini Figure 8

6 #07 Terry Amador Mini Figure 8

7 #56 Gary Holliman Sr Mini Figure 8

Ford 4.6L Figure 8 Feature

1 #59 Eric Sharrone Ford 4.6

2 #42 Jared Meyer Ford 4.6

3 #6 Deric Sherrone Ford 4.6

4 #88 Shawn Senokossoff Ford 4.6

5 #1C Shane Grigsby Ford Division

6 #44 Kyle Courtney Ford Division

7 #C5 Justin Meyer

8 #18 Tony Hinton

9 #28 Austin Dunham

10 #15G Jeremy Goulet

CTS Strictly Stocks

1 #43 Carlton Hughes Strictly Stock

2 #26 Cliff Mitchell Strictly Stock

3 #9b Derek Braggs Strictly Stock