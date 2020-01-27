Eric Cuchta Wins Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship race at Showtime Speedway

Track report:
A huge shout out of appreciation to Chris n Laurie Thornton on another great Super Mini Late Model Florida Championship race honoring one of Florida’s best- Rick Sirmans. The dedication to the drivers experience and details proved the time and effort that was put into another amazing event. I know you both prefer to remain in the shadows, echoing the genuine people you are. But this is one day that you deserve high honor and appreciation for all you do.
Congrats Eric Cuchta on your Win last night In the Rick Sirmans Florida State Championship Race. 2nd Dennis Valdez, 3rd Wayne Anderson, 4th Chris Thornton, 5th Ronnie Larson.
All Results:
3rd Annual Rick Sirmans Memorial
Super Mini Late Models
1 #12 Eric Cuchta Super Mini Late Models
2 #40 Dennis Valdez Super Mini Late Models
3 #71 Wayne Anderson Super Mini Late Models
4 #24 Chris Thornton Super Mini Late Models
5 #58 Ronnie Larson Super Mini Late Models
6 #8 Dylan Reynolds Super Mini Late Models
7 #4 Phil Harp Super Mini Late Models
8 #44 Michael Lawhon Super Mini Late Models
9 #5 Erik Lowry Super Mini Late Models
10 #22D John DeGeorge Super Mini Late Models
11 #V3 Rex Christensen Super Mini Late Models
12 #55 Tom Zimmerman Super Mini Late Models
13 #80 Justin Ryan Super Mini Late Models
14 #33 Kasey Kilfoyl Super Mini Late Models
15 #124 Roy Hosmer Super Mini Late Models
16 #06 Jay Zolciak Super Mini Late Models
17 #1 James Glover Super Mini Late Models
18 #05 Richard Kelley Super Mini Late Models
19 #61 Colton Bettis Super Mini Late Models
20 #19 Shane Sotoros Super Mini Late Models
21 #25 Tim Scalise Super Mini Late Models
22 #88 Macky Mongold Super Mini Late Models
23 #18 Dodge Carlbert Super Mini Late Models
24 #30 Reid Christensen Super Mini Late Models
25 #82 Mark Thomas Super Mini Late Models
26 #15 Doug Hopper Super Mini Late Models
27 #2 Mark Moniz
Pro Trucks
1 #11 Billy Carlbert Jr Trucks
2 #94 Dodge Carlbert Trucks
3 #37 Jacob Wozniak Trucks
4 #44 Paul Grynewicz Trucks
Mini Figure 8
1 #81 Deric Sherrone Mini Figure 8
2 #87 Gary Holliman Mini Figure 8
3 #13 Justin Pittman Mini Figure 8
4 #88 Rodney Growe Mini Figure 8
5 #76 Trevor Appling Mini Figure 8
6 #07 Terry Amador Mini Figure 8
7 #56 Gary Holliman Sr Mini Figure 8
Ford 4.6L Figure 8 Feature
1 #59 Eric Sharrone Ford 4.6
2 #42 Jared Meyer Ford 4.6
3 #6 Deric Sherrone Ford 4.6
4 #88 Shawn Senokossoff Ford 4.6
5 #1C Shane Grigsby Ford Division
6 #44 Kyle Courtney Ford Division
7 #C5 Justin Meyer
8 #18 Tony Hinton
9 #28 Austin Dunham
10 #15G Jeremy Goulet
CTS Strictly Stocks
1 #43 Carlton Hughes Strictly Stock
2 #26 Cliff Mitchell Strictly Stock
3 #9b Derek Braggs Strictly Stock