With not a lot of racing going on we figured we help you learn more about the drivers around the state with some Driver Spotlights

DRIVER SPOTLIGHT: asphalt

Bill VanDevender

Hometown: North Fort MYERS FL

Hometrack: 4-17 Southern Speedway

Birthday: 3/10

Class and #: Pro Truck #84

History: Started racing in 1999, Purestocks at Charlotte County Speedway.

Have raced everything from Bombers to Sprintcars.

Favorite place to race has to be Lakeland USA, but looking forward to going to Gresham

Racing idol, don’t really have an idol but respect Ken Schrader, Earnhardt, KB, Tim Richmond

People that help on truck: Jeremy and Michael Goddard, Will Patterson, Keith Mederios, Bubba, Stuart Vandevender John Boyer

Sponsors: Cypress Construction and Coatings, GATEWOOD glass, National Roofing