With not a lot of racing going on we figured we help you learn more about the drivers around the state with some Driver Spotlights
DRIVER SPOTLIGHT: asphalt
Bill VanDevender
Hometown: North Fort MYERS FL
Hometrack: 4-17 Southern Speedway
Birthday: 3/10
Class and #: Pro Truck #84
History: Started racing in 1999, Purestocks at Charlotte County Speedway.
Have raced everything from Bombers to Sprintcars.
Favorite place to race has to be Lakeland USA, but looking forward to going to Gresham
Racing idol, don’t really have an idol but respect Ken Schrader, Earnhardt, KB, Tim Richmond
People that help on truck: Jeremy and Michael Goddard, Will Patterson, Keith Mederios, Bubba, Stuart Vandevender John Boyer
Sponsors: Cypress Construction and Coatings, GATEWOOD glass, National Roofing