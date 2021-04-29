DGM Racing and JW Motorsports knock it out of the Park with this Throwback Scheme Honoring Rusty Crews
Taking it old school at Darlington Raceway with this throwback! A great job by www.raceartist.com in capturing every detail of the Rusty Crews paint scheme. #NASCARThrowback #RidingWithRusty
THROWBACK THURSDAY: DARLINGTON EDITION
We’re throwing it back and honoring a friend this year at
Darlington Raceway
for the
NASCAR
Throwback Weekend!
Our No. 92 will celebrate Rusty Crews and his hot rod from back in the day!